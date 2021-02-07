Level01 Price Hits $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $3,976.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,089,551 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

