LHT (LHT) Market Cap Reaches $260,575.14

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $260,575.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007875 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

