Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.91.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.