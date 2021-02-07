Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $990,780.55 and $3,650.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.35 or 0.01260399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.52 or 0.06914216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.