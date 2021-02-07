LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $8.97 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $25,452.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.01142511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.27 or 0.06254869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,015,397,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,846,781 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

