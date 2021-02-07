LINA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,258.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $4,258.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

