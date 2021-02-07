Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

