Linear Price Tops $0.0775 (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $163.12 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.06 or 0.01241421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.68 or 0.06467719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,106,041,285 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.