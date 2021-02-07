LINKA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,178.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $8,178.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.35 or 0.01260399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.52 or 0.06914216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

