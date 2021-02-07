LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 57.2% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $17,011.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 134.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041618 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,524,470 coins and its circulating supply is 705,546,312 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.