LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $17,818.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041656 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,570,342 coins and its circulating supply is 705,945,771 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.