Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Achieves $890,327.18 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $890,327.18 and $73,122.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00177293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238590 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

