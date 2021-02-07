Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194.65 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Lisk has a market cap of $194.65 million and $18.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00003973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,148,965 coins and its circulating supply is 127,213,727 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

