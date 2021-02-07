Lisk Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $194.48 million and $20.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003990 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,143,927 coins and its circulating supply is 127,208,689 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

