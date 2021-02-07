Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Tops $3.81 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $1,382.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00368459 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001383 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,036.34 or 1.02452573 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 710,180,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

