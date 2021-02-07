Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0871 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 154.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $239,846.67 and $432.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.43 or 1.00379061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.