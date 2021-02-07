Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

