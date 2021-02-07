Lition (LIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $234,419.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,222.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.00 or 0.04141489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00388690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.01149911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00477017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00390348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00241786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

