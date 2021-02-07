Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LTHM opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

