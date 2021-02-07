LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,040,393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

