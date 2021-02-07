Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,990,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

