Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $710,806.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,262,424 coins and its circulating supply is 21,262,412 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

