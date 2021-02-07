LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,498.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $6,498.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00097540 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003592 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

