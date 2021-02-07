LockTrip Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.79 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $10.79 million and $6,031.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars.

