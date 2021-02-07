Loom Network Price Tops $0.0683 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $66.26 million and $20.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.01141560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06291150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.