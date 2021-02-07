Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $717.96 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $717.96 million and approximately $112.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,746,148 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

