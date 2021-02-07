LTO Network (LTO) Hits Market Cap of $63.61 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $63.61 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.07 or 0.01130122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.13 or 0.06257037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,316,345 coins and its circulating supply is 272,957,965 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.