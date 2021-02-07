LUKSO Price Hits $2.56 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $1.51 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About LUKSO

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

