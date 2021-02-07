LUKSO Trading Up 4.3% This Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00005905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.01081141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.73 or 0.06070673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031101 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

