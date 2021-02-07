Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

