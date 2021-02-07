MahaDAO Price Hits $13.75 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.75 or 0.00035502 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00178203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00072968 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,746 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

