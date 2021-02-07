Maker Tops 1-Day Volume of $337.05 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $337.05 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

