Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of Manhattan Associates worth $48,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

