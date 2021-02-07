ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

