ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

