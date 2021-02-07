MANTRA DAO Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $33.14 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00177709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00231988 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00072827 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,480,550 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

