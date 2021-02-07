Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

