Marathon Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

