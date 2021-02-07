Marathon Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $63,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

