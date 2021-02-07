Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $110.96 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,845 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.46% of Yum China worth $110,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.39 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.