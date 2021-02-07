Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $151.05 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $151,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

