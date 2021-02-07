Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $35.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $35,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 109,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 550,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,709,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.98. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

