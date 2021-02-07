Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $46.66 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,164 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $46,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

