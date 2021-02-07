Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $51.41 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,777 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $51,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 680,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,990 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 634,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 63,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.