Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $56.50 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.32% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $56,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.