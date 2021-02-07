Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $69.81 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.49% of Markel worth $69,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Markel by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its position in Markel by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,121.60.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,008.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,015.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.