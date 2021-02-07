Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 172,077 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 227.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,077 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of AON worth $52,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 962,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,593,000 after acquiring an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $223.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

