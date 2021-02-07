Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 53,983 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of AutoZone worth $108,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,220.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,206.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.03. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

