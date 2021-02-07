Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,585 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $56,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

