Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 12,168 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in MarketAxess by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $571.66 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.